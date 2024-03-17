Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,900 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,975. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -32.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

