Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,900 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 190.55 and a beta of 1.66.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

