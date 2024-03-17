Polianta Ltd Purchases 8,600 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Polianta Ltd boosted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 141.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Celsius were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 146.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $32,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,014,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,704. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 120.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

