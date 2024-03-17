Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. TransUnion accounts for about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 62.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,300.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 150,657 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,173,000.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $76.95. 2,776,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,933. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.99. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

