Polianta Ltd Has $944,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Polianta Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DFS stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.24. 3,134,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,869. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

