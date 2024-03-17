Polianta Ltd Has $838,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Polianta Ltd decreased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of EQT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 61,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in EQT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 447,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in EQT by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in EQT by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. 23,927,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 14.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.62.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

