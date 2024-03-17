Polianta Ltd Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Polianta Ltd decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 3.4% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Polianta Ltd owned 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.05. 341,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,560. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $100.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

