Polianta Ltd Buys New Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 89.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $166.58. The stock had a trading volume of 838,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,770. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.29.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

In related news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,947 shares of company stock worth $9,585,217. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

