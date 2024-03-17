Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,000 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $67.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,432,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,182. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

