Polianta Ltd Acquires New Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Regal Rexnord makes up approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RRX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.67. The company had a trading volume of 770,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -198.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.46.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

