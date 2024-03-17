Pocket Network (POKT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.80 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $189.89 million and $1.80 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,683,071,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

