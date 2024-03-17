PLC Ultima (PLCU) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.90 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $23.90 million and approximately $23,015.11 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for $113.22 or 0.00166033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 211,104 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

