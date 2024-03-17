Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $232,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stellantis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,487 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

