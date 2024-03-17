Pioneer Wealth Management Group Takes $242,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total value of $4,593,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,530,764.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total value of $4,593,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 3.0 %

Salesforce stock traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,885,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.41.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.