Pioneer Wealth Management Group Raises Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 693,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $19,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period.

DFAI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.85. 871,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,371. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

