Pioneer Wealth Management Group Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,888,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,807,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $455.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.99 and a twelve month high of $476.30. The firm has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

