Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,675 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 5.4% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,402,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,996 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,614 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,290,000 after purchasing an additional 882,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,854,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.95. 4,346,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,687. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

