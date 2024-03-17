Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,381 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.0% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,635. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.