Pioneer Wealth Management Group Buys 1,206 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.25. 1,187,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,616. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

