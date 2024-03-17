Pioneer Wealth Management Group Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,420,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,624,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,409,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,598,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after acquiring an additional 567,914 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,259. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

