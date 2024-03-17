Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

PLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $243.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of ($7.31) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

