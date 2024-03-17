Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.68

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.68 and traded as high as $27.90. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 28,830 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Monday, January 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Further Reading

