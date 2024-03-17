PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,064,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,636,599.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,064,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,636,599.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,547 shares of company stock worth $8,619,631. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 850,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 548,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

