Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation, a cloud software communications platform company, provides communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers mobility, messaging, and connectivity and security services and applications. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a software-as-a-service (SaaS), PaaS, and/or infrastructure-as-a-service basis.

