PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.5 million-$112.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.4 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.700 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. TD Cowen cut PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PD opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.92.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,438,812.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

