PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCAR. UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.88.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $118.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

