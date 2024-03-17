Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $18.54 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 4.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $288.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

