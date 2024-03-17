Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,212,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.09. 1,639,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,365. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $228.25 and a 52-week high of $337.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.83. The company has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

