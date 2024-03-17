Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 832 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,592. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.66.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.