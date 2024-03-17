Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,078,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

