Orser Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 2.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $1,049,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $172.57. 3,399,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,704. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

