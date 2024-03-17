Orion (NYSE:OEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Orion Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. Orion has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Orion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Orion by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orion by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Orion by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orion by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

