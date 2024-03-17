OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Update

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 14th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 788,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

KAR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,464. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OPENLANE

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

In other OPENLANE news, CEO Peter J. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Peter J. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 16,018.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 2,046.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

