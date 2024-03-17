Ooma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Benchmark issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Ooma in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Benchmark analyst M. Harrigan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Benchmark also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Ooma stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $223.17 million, a P/E ratio of -288.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 667,631 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,036,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ooma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ooma by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 679,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 202,642 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 156,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

