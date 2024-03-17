Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $164.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $175.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average is $146.02. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $76.40 and a twelve month high of $199.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

