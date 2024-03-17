Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.41

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$100.41 and traded as low as C$99.60. Onex shares last traded at C$99.99, with a volume of 300,172 shares.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Onex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
