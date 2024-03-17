ONE Gas, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for ONE Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE OGS opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

