Omeros (OMER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

Omeros Stock Down 0.8 %

OMER opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $229.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

