Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Short Interest Update

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 14th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of OCUL stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.46. 9,656,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,595. The company has a market capitalization of $751.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.32. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

