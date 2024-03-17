Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.07. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 5,000 shares.
Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.
Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oceanic Iron Ore
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.