Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE:OII opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.