Oasys (OAS) Trading Down 17.1% This Week

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. Oasys has a market capitalization of $202.65 million and $3.01 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.1049048 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $3,157,070.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

