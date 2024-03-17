Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $52.46 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $52.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.01 or 0.05316946 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00083318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00018548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

