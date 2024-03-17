NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00005683 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,146.75 or 0.99979097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010377 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.00154513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

