NXM (NXM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005711 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00015894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001774 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,953.84 or 1.00063083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010171 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.57 or 0.00152505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

