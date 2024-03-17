Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 723,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 14th total of 602,200 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 2,219.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 685.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 91,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 221.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Up 20.2 %

NVCT traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 166,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,611. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $195.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.