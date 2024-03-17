Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

