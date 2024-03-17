Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,264,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,089,314. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

