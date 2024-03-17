Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.19. 4,214,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,428. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

