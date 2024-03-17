Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 793 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 48.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills Trading Up 1.8 %

GIS opened at $66.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

